Four arrested for LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos death

Four people were arrested in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles cop who was killed during an alleged botched robbery.

LA County Sheriff’s investigators said the four suspects were arrested on Wednesday— two days after LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos was gunned down in South LA as he and his girlfriend were house hunting.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t release the names of the suspects or list the charges against them.

Arroyos, 27, and his girlfriend were crossing a street at about 9:15 p.m. on Monday in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood when a truck with three men approached the couple, officials said.

The men got out of the vehicle and confronted Arroyos, who then yelled at his girlfriend to run, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. One of the men opened fire on Arroyos, Moore said.

Arroyos was killed during a botched robbery while he was out house hunting with his girlfriend.

Deputies who responded to the scene found Arroyos lying in the alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Arroyos was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Arroyos is survived by his mother, stepfather, and girlfriend. Arroyos’ family declined to comment on the arrests when reached by The Post on Wednesday.

The three-year LAPD veteran was assigned to the Olympic Division.

The officer’s family has received outpouring support from top brass, city and county leaders, and the LAPD Protective League.

“This is an unfathomable loss for Fernando’s family, friends, coworkers and Academy classmates,” league officials said in a statement. “Now is the time to pray for Fernando’s family and his girlfriend and to keep the officers who worked daily alongside Fernando in our thoughts.”