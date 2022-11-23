Founder of EOS Developer Block.One Buys 9.3% of Crypto Bank Silvergate

Brendan Blumer, the founder of EOS developer Block.One, has bought 9.3% of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI), while Block.One bought an additional 7.5%, according to SEC documents filed on Wednesday. According to the filings, Blumer bought 2,934,537 shares of the crypto bank on Nov. 16 while Block.One bought 2,363,186 shares.

The purchase makes Blumer the largest shareholder of SIlvergate, according to the latest statistics from FactSet.

Block.one is a private blockchain company founded by Brenden Blumer and Dan Larimer in 2017. It is best known for developing the EOS.IO protocol, which the company announced in 2017 and subsequently released as open-source software in 2018.

Shares of Silvergate were rising about 5% on Wednesday afternoon. They are down sharply since the collapse of FTX on concerns that Silvergate’s exposure to FTX would weigh heavily on it as well. FTX does have at least $1 billion in deposits with Silvergate, but the bank says that represents less than 10% of its total deposits from all digital asset customers.

Its CEO has also sought to reassure investors that market volatility created by FTX’s collapse would not affect the crypto banker’s business.

“Suffice it to say, whether deposits are up or down, we have the liquidity and the capital ratios to support the volatility,” said Alan Lane at the Oppenheimer Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit last Thursday.

