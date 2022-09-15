‘Foundation’ Actor Daniel MacPherson Signs With Buchwald – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel MacPherson (Neighbours, Foundation) has signed with Buchwald.

Macpherson got his start on TV in the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours as Joel Samuels.

He will next be seen in the Russell Crowe-directed thriller Poker Face, opposite Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, which hits theaters on November 16. He will soon begin production on the upcoming action-thriller Land of Bad, reteaming him with Crowe and Hemsworth, who will also star. The Australian actor was previously with UTA.

He can currently be seen in a heavily recurring role in the Apple TV+/Sundance series Foundation opposite Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Prior to that, he played the co-lead for three seasons in the reboot of the adrenaline-fueled military series Strike Back for Cinemax/HBO.

He starred in the Australian mini-series Bad Mothers and played the lead in two of Shane Abbess’ sci-fi action/thrillers, The Osiris Child and Infini, and in the horse racing drama The Cup.

Macpherson became a household name playing leading roles in the Australian series’ City Homicide and Wild Boys. Additional TV credits include The Shannara Chronicles for Jon Favreau, and the Fox series APB.

He continues to be repped by Entertainment 360 and Aran Michael Management.