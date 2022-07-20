‘Found’ Drama Starring Shanola Hampton Gets NBC Order, Giving Nkechi Okoro Carroll 3rd On-Air Series – The Hamden Journal

It’s official: NBC has picked up a second drama pilot to series for the 2022-23 season, the missing-persons Found, from All American‘s Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The pickup, which The Hamden Journal wrote about in yesterday’s Pilot Buzz, gives Carroll three series on broadcast TV next season: All American, on which she is an exec producer/showrunner; spinoff All American: Homecoming, which she created and serves as EP and co-showrunner on; and Found, on which she is creator, executive producer and showrunner. Found is expected to bring in a co-showrunner to work alongside Carroll as she juggle her shows.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Found, starring Shanola Hampton, was one of six NBC pilots for off-cycle consideration alongside fellow drama Unbroken and Blank Slate, which were in advanced stages of production during the May upfronts, The Irrational and Untitled Mike Daniels, as well as an untitled Mike O’Malley comedy pilot. As The Hamden Journal reported, Blank Slate, which had been well received inside NBC, and Unbroken, got a pass by NBC this week and are being shopped by producing studio Universal Television. The Irrational, Untitled Mike Daniels and Untitled Mike O’Malley remain in consideration.

NBC in May picked up to series its only drama pilot for fall consideration, Quantum Leap, as well as comedy Lopez vs. Lopez. NBC’s decisions so far lean into the network’s reliance on procedurals to complement its Dick Wolf portfolio.

Found, which will be in consideration for a midseason launch, was the only 2022 NBC drama pilot coming from an outside studio, Warner Bros. TV, where it had been initially developed by NBCUniversal content chief Susan Rovner. The NBC pickup wraps the project’s three-year journey, Found was originally set up at ABC in 2019 with a put pilot commitment.

The cast includes Hampton, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, with Kelli Williams and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

“We are so happy to be working with Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Carroll on this incredible project that is so close to their hearts,” said Lisa Katz, President, Entertainment Scripted Content, NBCUniversal. “Found is very compelling while also shining a light on an issue that is extremely relevant, and we know with this group at the helm these stories will be told authentically across all aspects of the production. Additionally, we have been determined to find a vehicle for Shanola and this project on NBC could not be a more perfect fit.”

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

“Getting to put Found on the air and share it with everyone is such an incredible dream come true,” Carroll said. “The situation with missing people in this country is truly an epidemic in and of itself. I was inspired to create Found to not only entertain, but to help be part of the solution. I am so thankful to my producing partner Lindsay Dunn and my partners at WBTV, NBC, Universal and Berlanti Productions for all of their help and support. And I’m especially grateful to be reunited with Susan Rovner and Liza Katz, both of whom have been champions of my stories since early in my career.”

Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce for Berlanti Productions, along with Carroll and Lindsay Dunn for Carroll’s Rock My Soul. Hampton also serves as a producer. The pilot was directed and executive produced by DeMane Davis. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions, Berlanti Productions, and Davis are all under overall deals with Warner Bros. Television.