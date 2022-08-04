Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

Text size





Fortinet reduced its forecast for full-year service revenue.

Software company

Fortinet



lowered its forecast for fiscal-year service revenue and the stock dropped sharply in premarket trading Thursday.

Fortinet



(ticker: FTNT) said it expects adjusted earnings for the fiscal year of $1.01 to $1.06 a share, vs. analysts’ estimates of $1.03. Revenue was predicted at $4.35 billion to $4.4 billion, vs. estimates of $4.39 billion. But the company lowered its forecast for service revenue to $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion, down from previous expectations of $2.64billion to $2.7 billion.