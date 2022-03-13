Fort Hood army trooper Joseph Meitl, 23, dead after training incident in California

A 23-year-old Ford Hood army trooper died during a training incident at the National Training Center in California, according to Fort Hood Press Center.

Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr, 23, was identified as the trooper who died while training in Fort Irwin, California.

Fort Hood officials are still investigating the incident.

Meitl, who joined the Army in May of 2020, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st CAV Div. after completing initial training, according to Fort Hood Press Center.

The young trooper was described as a valuable member who was an “incredible trooper and teammate,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter.

Meitl was taking part in the brigade’s collective training at NTC over the past week, Fort Hood Press Center said.

Fort Hood has come under serious fire in recent years, as the incident follows the heartbreaking death of Vanessa Guillén. The 20-year-old US Army soldier died in Fort Hood, Texas, armory on April 22, 2020.

Unit leadership will provide support and assistance to Meitl’s family following his death.