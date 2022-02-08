Former Yankees and Mets OF Gerald Williams dies at 55 after battle with cancer

Gerald Williams with Braves 1998

Former Yankees and Mets outfielder Gerald Williams has died at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer.

Derek Jeter announced the news in a statement Tuesday:

“To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.”

Williams played for the Yankees from 1992 (his rookie season) through the middle of the 1996 season and again from the middle of the 2001 season to 2002.

He also played for the Milwaukee Brewers (1996, 1997), Atlanta Braves (1998, 1999), Tampa Bay Rays (2000, 2001), Florida Marlins (2003), and Mets (2004, 2005).

A strong defensive outfielder, Williams slashed .255/.301/.410 with 85 homers in 1,168 games during his 14-year MLB career.