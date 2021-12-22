Former Wisconsin DL coach finds a new job in the Pac 12

The Wisconsin football program saw longtime defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield leave for the same position at Vanderbilt at the end of the 2020 season.

Breckterfield was on Wisconsin’s staff from 2015-2020 as its defensive line coach, following head coach Paul Chryst from Pittsburgh where he was its defensive line coach from 2012-2014.

Now he is on the move out West, as it was released yesterday he was joining Kalen DeBoer’s new staff at Washington.

The annual coaching carousel may affect Wisconsin yet again this season, though we’ll likely have to wait a few weeks to see if and how it does. But first, it is already full with some of Wisconsin’s former coaches.