Former USGA champ Gabriella Then breaks through on Epson Tour as new pro Alexa Pano places second

Former USGA champ Gabriella Then breaks through on Epson Tour as new pro Alexa Pano places second

by

Washington Post

Why Elon Musk is so polarizing

For a man who rarely hesitates to tweet his mind, Elon Musk has historically been coy as to his political leanings. On Thursday, however, he tweeted a diagram that offered a window into his views. It suggested he sees himself as a former liberal who was surprised to find himself right of center as the “woke” left grew extreme. The tweet served as a winking acknowledgment of a reality that has been starkly evident in the public reaction to Musk’s bid to buy Twitter, an effort that he has framed a

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.