Former UNC basketball center Eric Montross beginning treatment after cancer diagnosis

Former University of North Carolina center Eric Montross was recently diagnosed with cancer and is beginning treatments at the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, his family announced Saturday.

Montross, a 7-footer from Indianapolis, played for the Tar Heels from 1990-94 and currently is a color analyst for the Tar Heels Sports Network during men’s basketball broadcasts. A statement released by his family, including his wife Laura and children, Andrew and Sarah Montross, said:

“Our family is of course deeply concerned, but we have spent nearly three decades in the fight against children’s cancer and know well the incredible advancements that are being made in oncology treatments, as well as the power of love, prayer, support and positivity. We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public. Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on — the only way we know how. And we are all in this fight together.”

Montross, 51, and his wife founded the Eric Montross Father’s Day Basketball Camp, which benefits UNC Children’s Hospital. He also serves as senior director of principal gifts for the Ram’s Club.

Montross was the starting center on Carolina’s 1993 national championship team. He was selected ninth overall in the 1994 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics and played in the league for eight seasons. He moved back to Chapel Hill in 2003 and joined the broadcast team beginning with the 2005-06 season.