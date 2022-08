The Hill

Giuliani associate wrote letter asking Trump to give him ‘general pardon’: book

Maria Ryan, an associate to Rudy Giuliani, requested that he receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a “general pardon” in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in a letter addressed to the former president, according to a forthcoming book, The New York Times reported. In “Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall…