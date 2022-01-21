Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis claims the January 6 committee is subpoenaing her because they’re ‘mad’ they can’t ‘date’ her

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis was among four Trump lawyers subpoenaed this week by the January 6 panel.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis says the January 6 panel is subpoenaing her because they’re ‘mad’ they can’t ‘date’ her.

Ellis was subpoenaed by the panel, along with Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.

She is being asked to produce documents by February 1, and appear for a deposition by February 6.

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has a theory about why she was subpoenaed by the January 6 panel investigating the Capitol riot.

“The committee is just mad they can’t date me,” Ellis tweeted on Wednesday.

Ellis tweeted the comment after she and three other former Trump lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn, were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the bipartisan panel, said in a statement that the four lawyers “advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes.

Ellis was tapped by the committee because she wrote two memos outlining bizarre legal methods for how then-Vice President Mike Pence could prevent the certification of Electoral College votes.

“The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed credible evidence that you publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on your allegations,” wrote Thompson in a January 18 letter to Ellis.

Thompson added that Ellis “actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.”

The letter to Ellis requested that she produce documents to the panel by February 1 and appear for a deposition under oath on February 8.

