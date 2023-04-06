Former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci says Donald Trump is a ‘family guy’ who’s just like Logan Roy — the ruthless patriarch in ‘Succession’

Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci likened his ex-boss to “Succession” patriarch Logan Roy.

Scaramucci said Trump is a “family guy,” and that Roy — like Trump — loves his kids.

“He has this love-hate relationship with his family,” Scaramucci said.

Anthony Scaramucci, former President Donald Trump’s one-time communications director, likened his ex-boss to Logan Roy, the ruthless patriarch on the hit HBO series “Succession.”

“This is a family guy, whether you like Mr. Trump or not. He’s sort of the Logan Roy of American politics. He has this love-hate relationship with his family,” Scaramucci told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“Ok, hold on a minute,” Ruhle said. “Logan Roy is not a family man.”

“Oh, no, no, I — you gotta watch the show very carefully,” Scaramucci said. “He actually loves those kids. It’s just this whole narcissistic web that he’s put those kids into.”

Roy, the “Succession” patriarch, is a cutthroat businessman who controls the fictional media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

Roy has a complicated relationship with his children. During the series, Roy blackmailed his son Kendall and pitted his potential successors against each other. And at the end of the show’s third season, he cut all three children off from the Waystar Royco media empire to stay in power at the company.

Brian Cox, who plays Roy, told Collider that the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, has said that Roy does love his kids.

“Does Logan Roy love his children? Jesse’s answer, from the very beginning, was, ‘Yes, he loves them very much.’ That’s the biggest problem,” Cox told Collider. “He loves these horrible creatures who are fairly unworthy of anything, but they’re his kids.”

Scaramucci and Ruhle continued their debate about the Roy family — and the “Succession” patriarch’s love for his children, or lack thereof — on Twitter.

Scaramucci isn’t the first person who’s likened the Trump family to the Roy family in “Succession.”

In June, Alex Holder — a British documentary filmmaker who was granted exclusive access to the Trumps — made similar comments on their family dynamic.

“And I’m speaking specifically about Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, and then the president himself, and the interactions they have with each other, and the interaction they have with their father,” Holder said on the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery.”

“It’s sort of got this, like, ‘Succession’-type vibe in the project,” Holder said. “But also, you know, it is a real-life succession drama.”

Scaramucci and representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

