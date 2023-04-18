Former top-recruit Lauren Betts commits to UCLA after freshman season at Stanford

Lauren Betts averaged less than 10 minutes per game last season at Stanford. (John Todd/NCAA Photos/Getty Images)

Lauren Betts is headed to UCLA.

The former top-ranked recruit announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has committed to transfer to UCLA. Betts, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, following a disappointing freshman season.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged just 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and only 9.6 minutes per game last season with the Cardinal under coach Tara VanderVeer. Stanford, who went 29-6 and won a share of the Pac-12 regular season title, was in the second round by Ole Miss despite earning a No. 1 seed.

Betts is the first top-ranked recruit to transfer schools since Elena Delle Donne opted to leave UConn for Delaware. She was eventually selected No. 2 overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Betts will now get to team up with Kiki Rice in Los Angeles. Rice was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, and she averaged 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field last season with the Bruins. Senior guard Charisma Osborne, who was projected to be a first round pick in the WNBA Draft, opted to return to UCLA for a fifth year. Guard Camryn Brown will be back for another season, too, which gives UCLA four of its five starters from last season. The Bruins went 27-10, and fell in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament to top-ranked South Carolina.

Now with Betts on board, the Bruins are sure to be a very strong contender next season — both in the Pac-12, where they haven’t won a regular season conference title in more than two decades, and across the country.