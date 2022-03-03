Former ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Spent $4,400 To Be A Contestant Just To Be Eliminated The First Night

ABC’s “The Bachelor” – Season 26

Source: John Fleenor / Getty

A former contestant on The Bachelor said her 15 minutes of fames cost her thousands of dollars.

Daria Rose, who appeared on season 26 of the competition, revealed that contestants on the dating show have to cover all of their expenses to help them prepare for the show. Rose was sent home by Clayton Echard the first night of the show in January after spending $4,400 on things needed to last for her possible six-week stay. In an essay she wrote for Insider, she said she spent all those coins on stunning gowns, tops, jeans, shoes, hair and makeup. It is clear that the women can be sent home any day, but they are encouraged to pack as if they will make it to the end.

Rose, who is a Yale Law School student, spent $800 alone on casual clothes and pajamas. When it came to her evening gowns, she went all out because it was important to her to “highlight a diverse group of designers.” The outfit she wore on the first and only night on the show, which was a $198 blue gown from Dress the Population and $400 white heels from Kendall Miles, cost her about $600. Her other gowns from brands like Revolve, Alamour the Label and Lionee Clothing cost $2,022.

Since she was on national television, she had to make sure her hair was luxurious and her makeup was TV appropriate. Her visit to her Brooklyn hairstylist and the styling tools she had to bring with her ran her for $600. She also brought makeup from brands like Nars, Tarte, Huda, Kat Von D, Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tillsbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Laura Mercier, Fenty and beauty blenders which cost her over $400.

Rose said she isn’t going to “let her investments go to waste.”

“I’ll still make good use of the beauty products, and I plan on repurposing or donating the dazzling gowns,” she wrote.