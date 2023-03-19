Former Texas lt. gov says political mentor sabotaged Jimmy Carter’s re-election

A former Texas lieutenant governor confesses he allegedly helped a political mentor stage a Middle East tour to sabotage then-President Jimmy Carter’s negotiations in the Iran hostage crisis — and bolster Ronald Reagan’s White House bid.

With Carter, 98, now in hospice care, Ben Barnes, 84, told the New York Times he wants to come clean about his part in the secret operation.

“History needs to know that this happened,” Barnes told the Times. “I think it’s so significant and I guess knowing that the end is near for President Carter put it on my mind more and more and more.”

In his interview, Barnes recounted how the nation was on edge as Carter tried to negotiate the freedom of 52 Americans held captive in 1979 by a group of militarized Iranian college students.





Former Texas Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes, 84, told the New York Times he wants explain his part in the secret operation against President Carter. AP/Harry Cabluck

And with the 1980 elections approaching during the 444-day long incident, the crisis’ outcome was seen as the definitive point of Carter’s presidency.

But Barnes alleged former Gov. John Connally Jr. was committed to stalling those negotiations, claiming Connally invited him on a trip to several Middle Eastern capitals to urge leaders not to release the hostages because Reagan would offer a better deal, the Times reported.

Barnes’ claims echoes those of the so-called October Surprise Theory, in which Carter supporters have long alleged pro-Regan agents had secretly influenced the outcome of the 1980 election through the Iran hostage crisis.





Former Gov. John Connally Jr. was committed to stalling those negotiations, convincing foreign leaders Regan had a better deal. Bettmann Archive

Barnes, who at 26 became the youngest speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, was counseled by Connally, the Times reported.

And though both began careers as Democrats, they gained prominence as GOP influencers.

According to government records, flight logs show Barnes accompanied Connally on the July 18, 1980, trip from Houston to Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel, the Times reported.





Barnes, as the youngest speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, was counseled by Connally. Bettmann Archive

During the tour, Barnes alleged Connally pushed for leaders in the nations to believe the crisis situation shouldn’t be resolved until after Election Day.

Barnes recalled Connally saying: “‘Look, Ronald Reagan’s going to be elected president and you need to get the word to Iran that they’re going to make a better deal with Reagan than they are Carter.’ He said, ‘It would be very smart for you to pass the wor.d to the Iranians to wait until after this general election is over.’”

The two returned to Texas on Aug. 11, 1980, and the following month, Barnes alleged they met with William Casey, chairman of Reagan’s campaign and future CIA director, at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport to report their trip.





Barnes shared how the nation was on edge when Carter tried to negotiate the freedom of 52 Americans. AP/Dennis Cook

Flight records confirm Casey traveled to Dallas on Sept. 10, the Times reported.

Barnes told the Times he didn’t initially know what the trip with Connally was about and why he was invited.

But he told the Times he believes Connally completed the mission as a bid to secure a seat as the “secretary of state or defense” in the Reagan administration.

Connally, who died in 1993, was later offered the position of Energy Secretary, which he declined.





US hostages arrive at Rhein-Main US Air Force base in Frankfurt, West Germany after their release from Iran, Jan. 21, 1981. ASSOCIATED PRESS

While four other sources with whom Barnes confided his secret confirmed to the Times the details have remained consistent throughout the decades, the validity of the allegations remains up in the air.

Connally’s family told the Times they don’t believe he passed on any messages to the Iranians.

Casey, who has also died and previously faced scrutiny over the October Surprise Theory, has long maintained he didn’t sabotage Carter’s campaign.

Neither men were ever charged with any wrongdoing.

Barnes told the Times he wanted to set the record straight after Carter was admitted to hospice care.

“I just want history to reflect that Carter got a little bit of a bad deal about the hostages,” Barnes said. “He didn’t have a fighting chance with those hostages still in the embassy in Iran.”