Former Stars Return To Help Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’ Sign Off – The Hamden Journal

Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours is set to air its final episode on August 1, and it looks set to go out with a fitting send-off, with former stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan both hinting they will be taking part.

The romance between Minogue and Donovan’s characters Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell back in the late 1980s contributed to the Melbourne-set show finding a huge audience overseas, particularly in the UK, where 20million tuned in for their 1987 TV wedding.

Both actors soon turned to music, with Minogue becoming one of the UK’s most successful artists.

35 years later, both Minogue and Donovan have shared a tantalising glimpse of a Neighbours script on their social media platforms, including the words ‘Scott, Charlene’. The soap is filmed in a suburb of Melbourne, where Minogue recently returned to live after decades of making her home in London.

Neighbours kick-started the careers of several international stars, including Margot Robbie, Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe. And producers are reported to be keen to recruit actor Guy Pearce (LA Confidential), who appeared in the show at the same time as Minogue and Donovan.

It was announced earlier this year that UK broadcaster Channel 5 had made the decision to stop airing the show, leaving an enormous hole in its budget. Although its production company Fremantle looked for another broadcaster, it was announced in March that the show would be finishing this summer after 37 years.