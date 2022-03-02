Former South Carolina star Deebo Samuel ‘going to be’ a 49er, San Francisco GM says

Editor’s note: The State’s Ben Portnoy is covering the NFL Combine this week.

Deebo Samuel isn’t going anywhere, at least if San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has his way.

Speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Lynch was asked whether he envisioned working out contract extensions with Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa over the offseason.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenge as good of players as those guys are,” Lynch said. “But I do know this: no absolutes, but those guys are going to be 49ers.”

Samuel is heading into the final year of a four-year rookie deal that will pay him just shy of $4 million per year in base salary, according to Spotrac. He will also receive a more than $900,000 signing bonus as part of the contract.

The Inman product starred at South Carolina between 2015 and 2018 and just capped one of the most dynamic season’s in NFL history. The wide receiver/running back finished his campaign with over 1400 yards receiving, while adding another 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 rush attempts this fall.

The Samuel was named a first team All-Pro by the Associated Press and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

“They’re foundational to what we do on the field,” Lynch added of Samuel and Bosa. “Their play is special. And off the field, in their own way, they’ve each become really big time leaders for for our team. They make their teammates better. And we realize all that value. Two special players.”

Samuel ranks as one of the best receiver’s in recent and school history at South Carolina. He finished his time in Columbia with over 2,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches despite playing five or more games twice during his four seasons.

The one-time three-star recruit earned second team All-SEC honors his senior year in Columbia. Samuel was also named a first team All-American all-purpose player by the American Football Coaches Association, a second team All-American kick returner by the Football Writers Association of America, among other honors.

Samuel was selected by the 49ers in the second round and No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.