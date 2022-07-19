Former Sky Studios Chief Officer Jane Millichip Appointed BAFTA CEO – The Hamden Journal

Former Sky Studios Chief Content Officer Jane Millichip has been appointed CEO of BAFTA.

Millichip, a UK production and distribution veteran, was selected by the body’s Board of Trustees after an “extensive and highly competitive search,” said BAFTA.

She will take over the role vacated by Amanda Berry later this year, following two decades at the helm for Berry.

BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar said: “This is the first time the CEO role has been available at BAFTA in over 20 years and I’m thrilled that we’ve pulled off a real coup in finding Jane, an inspirational leader who shares BAFTA’s values for making the screen industries more accessible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable.”

Millichip said she is “honoured to be given this opportunity to take the organisation forward in the next chapter of BAFTA’s story,” adding: “I have seen the passion and commitment from all those involved in the organisation, and I am thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team.”

Millichip most recently served as Sky Studios Chief Content Officer and Chief Commercial Officer beforehand. During a 25-year career, she was also MD of former Sky distribution arm Sky Vision, developing a reputation as a fierce and intelligent negotiator, and industry champion.

She takes over BAFTA following a tricky couple of years including criticism over the diversity of its awards winners and the Noel Clarke scandal, which saw the Kidulthood star awarded a BAFTA lifetime achievement award before 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct via The Guardian, allegations that he denies.