Field Level Media

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the short-handed Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Max Strus scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami.