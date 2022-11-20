Former Silicon Valley Star Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison

Failed startup founder Elizabeth Holmes received a sentence of over 11 years for the fraud she perpetrated when she duped investors about the effectiveness of a blood testing company.

Holmes was sentenced on Nov. 18  by Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to 135 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.

The former entrepreneur, who had raised $945 million for Theranos, has to surrender by April 27, 2023.

She plans to appeal.

She was convicted in January after swindling investors for several years, claiming that the company could detect various diseases from only a few drops of blood. Holmes was found guilty of four of 11 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. 