Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol
Harry Reid, a former Democratic Senate Majority Leader from Nevada, died on 28 December 2021 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was raised in poverty but went on to law school and ultimately became one of the most influential members of the U.S. Senate.
REUTERS
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.