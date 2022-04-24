Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, longest-serving Republican in Senate history, dies at 88

Associated Press

Long-serving US Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah dies at age 88

Orrin G. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history and a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, has died at age 88. A staunch conservative on most economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. President Joe Biden, whose served with Hatch in the Senate over three decades, on Sunday described the Republican lawmaker as a fighter for the causes he believed in, but with a softer side including writing songs and poems that he shared with friends.