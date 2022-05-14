Former Seahawks, Ravens free safety Earl Thomas arrested in Texas

Former Seahawks and Ravens free safety Earl Thomas was arrested on Friday in his home state of Texas.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has the details.

“Thomas is charged with a third-degree felony for violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months. Via court records, Thomas was arrested in Orange County, Texas on Friday, May 13… The warrant was issued days after Thomas launched a public effort to get back in the league.”

Thomas recently told Adam Schefter at ESPN that he’s ready to return to the NFL. At one time he was the top free safety in the league but he hasn’t played since the 2019 season and was cut by the Ravens for punching a teammate. Thomas has played in 140 games, making the Pro Bowl seven times and earning three first-team All-Pro nominations.

The warrant was related to threatening text messages Thomas allegedly sent to his ex-wife.

Related

Seahawks vs. Broncos: The best revenge game scheduled for 2022?

List

Seahawks: Ranking all 17 games on their 2022 schedule by difficulty