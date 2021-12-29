Pete Carroll says Seahawks do not need a ‘restart’, praises Jody Allen

It’s generally not a good idea to go after professional athletes who make millions playing the games you watch from your couch every week on social media. One Twitter troll learned that lesson the hard way yesterday when he tried to dunk on former Seahawks quarterback Matt Flynn.

Long story short, Flynn signed a three-year, $19 million deal with Seattle in March of 2012. A few weeks later, the team picked Russell Wilson in the third round of the NFL draft. Wilson impressed coach Pete Carroll enough during the offseason to beat out Flynn for the QB1 job as a rookie – perhaps the boldest and most successful move of Carroll’s time with the team.

The rest is history – Flynn didn’t start once and appeared in three games with the Seahawks that season before he moved on to another team. He hasn’t played in the league since the 2014 campaign.

Flynn shared a joke about getting back into the game, presumably while he was watching the Saints’ fourth-string QB Ian Book implode on Monday Night Football.

That produced some clever replies from the peanut gallery, including this one that brought up his contract with Seattle.

You can probably guess what happened next.

Game over.

