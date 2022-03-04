Former referee has ‘zero respect’ for Mark Scheifele

Former NHL referee Tim Peel, left, and Mark Scheifele, right, clearly have some bad blood between them. (Photos via Getty)

Mark Scheifele was scolded by NHL fans for his against the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week and now a former referee is chiming in.

On his way to the penalty box after fighting Habs defenceman Chris Wideman, the Winnipeg Jets centre boasted to his home crowd and was waving his hands in the air, despite losing the fight to the 5-foot-9 blueliner.

This earned Scheifele plenty of flack on social media and now longtime NHL referee Tim Peel — who was fired last year for discussing a make-up call on a live mic — is giving it to him as well, saying he has “zero respect” for the player.

In addition to praising Wideman for winning the fight against his much larger opponent, Peel gave a not-so-subtle hint that Scheifele is one player that officials do not particularly like dealing with.

Like many avid hockey fans, Peel understands the context behind the incident. During last year’s second-round playoff series between Winnipeg and Montreal, Schefiele to Jake Evans, who then needed to be stretchered off the ice. The Jets forward was suspended four games because of his actions.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Scheifele said he would if Evans wanted to fight him as some sort of payback for the brutal postseason collision. The 25-year-old Evans — who has just over 100 NHL games under his belt — showed a little bit more poise, saying that knocking the Jets out of the playoffs was enough retribution for him.

If you want to watch a budding domestic rivalry between two unlikely foes, the Jets and Canadiens will face each other for the final time this season on April 11. You can bet Peel will be tuning in.

