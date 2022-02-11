Former Ravens WR snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

The Baltimore Ravens have had many great players suit up for the organization over the course of their franchise history. Some of those players spend their entire careers with Baltimore while others only spend a few years with the team, whether it be early or late in their playing days.

One veteran that had a brief stop with the Ravens back in 2016 was former wide receiver Devin Hester. The former pass catcher had flashes as a receiving option, but was much better known for his ability as a returner.

On Thursday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 was announced. Hester made an appearance on his first ballot as a finalist but didn’t make the final cut.

Hester is arguably the best returner in NFL history, as he accumulated over 10,000 total return yards and 19 total return touchdowns over his 12-year career. However, his time in Baltimore wasn’t so memorable, as he averaged 7.2 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return, scoring zero touchdowns and fumbling five times in 12 games.