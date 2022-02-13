The Hamden Journal

Former Ravens ILB coach Rob Ryan lands new NFL job

Former Ravens ILB coach Rob Ryan lands new NFL job

The Hill

US Snowboarding under investigation for inappropriate behavior

U.S. Snowboarding has launched an investigation into inappropriate behavior after accusations arose from a former snowboarder earlier this week. Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who was on the team from 2005 to 2014, made a post on Instagram on Friday leveling allegations against coach Peter Foley and Olympic athlete Hagen Kearney.In her post, Chythlook-Sifsof, who is now 32 years old, said when she was 17 years old that Foley whispered in her and…

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.