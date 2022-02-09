Former Ravens DC Don Martindale finds new NFL home

The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale a few weeks ago, signaling a major change within their coaching staff. They replaced him with former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, a move which many are excited about.

Martindale is a very talented coordinator, and he didn’t stay on the market for long, as the New York Giants will be hiring him to be their defensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Daboll after Patrick Graham left the team for the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Martindale was let go after four years as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator, having success over his tenure. However, it seems like the Ravens wanted to go in a new direction, so that led to Martindale being available for the Giants to pick up. He will take over a talented group of players in New York, and his squad will face off against Baltimore during the 2022 season.