Former Ravens CB Chris Westry finds new NFL home

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their cornerback depth dwindle over the first two weeks of 2022 free agency. The team moved on from Tavon Young, while Anthony Averett departed for the Las Vegas Raiders. Jimmy Smith still remains a free agent, and now Chris Westry has found himself a new NFL home.

On Monday, it was announced by the Carolina Panthers that Westry would be joining their organization on a one-year deal. He reunites with now-former Baltimore center Bradley Bozeman, who also made his way to Carolina during free agency.

Westry signed a futures deal in 2021 with the Ravens, and ended up starting two games for the team last season due to injuries. He finished the year with 17 total tackles and three passes defended.