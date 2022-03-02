Grading Raiders 2021 rookie draft class

Jon Gruden is currently suing the NFL for allowing emails of his to be released that ultimately forced him to resign as Raiders head coach. He would no doubt like to recoup some of the $60 million that was supposedly left on the purported 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the team four years ago. He may or may not see any of that money, but Tuesday it was reported that he did pull in quite a haul in the sale of his Vegas home.

According to Las Vegas Locally, Gruden has sold his Vegas home and in so doing has nearly doubled his money from what he paid for it just last year.

Gruden paid $4.3 million for his home and just pulled in a hefty $7.5 million, clearing some $3.2 million in the deal before taxes and fees take their cut.

It’s certainly a seller’s market right now, which means for most people that jump in price may not mean much as it would simply be transferred to their next home. But Gruden has his home in Tampa to go back to, so he can just pocket that money. Pretty lucrative transaction to say the least.

