Former QMJHL players charged with sexual assault of a minor

Three former QMJHL players, including former NHLer Shayne Corson’s son Noah, have been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 2016. (Getty Images)

Multiple members of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Drummondville Voltigeurs have been charged with the gang sexual assault against a minor in 2016.

Two of the three charged are former members of the Voltigeurs. Of those three, two pled guilty to assaulting a 15-year-old girl, while the third, Noah Corson, son of former NHL player Shayne Corson, has yet to enter a plea and is scheduled to face the courts in June. Corson currently plays professional hockey for the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder.

According to an agreed statement of facts as presented to the courts, the victim did not know two of the men before the night of the assault. The group started their evening at a restaurant before returning to the victim’s home where sexual acts were initiated, escalating to non-consensual group assault. The assault was captured on video using a cell phone by one of the perpetrators and according to the agreed facts, the perpetrators were aware the victim was crying.

According to an article breaking the story by Radio-Canada, the victim did not know two of the perpetrators were hockey players until she attended a Drummondville Voltigeurs game and saw their photos on the wall.

“I identified them like that, otherwise I would never have known they were hockey players […] I started crying straight away. I guess realizing that they were right there, that I had just cheered them on to win…it all seemed to come together all of a sudden,” she said.

The QMJHL and Voltigeurs both claimed to be unaware of the charges or the sexual assault itself. The QMJHL released a statement of their own on the matter Tuesday.

“Both the League and the Drummondville Voltigeurs organization have just recently been made aware of this incident, which would have occurred in 2016,” the statement read. “The QMJHL and its teams will offer their entire co-operation to any police investigation and throughout the judicial process. Our first thoughts go to the alleged victim, and we remain very sensitive to her situation. This explains why the league will continue to fulfill its critical mission of raising awareness and educating its players about sexual misconduct and its consequences.”

The victim stated she dealt with suicidal thoughts following the events and sought counselling, but is still dealing with the trauma resulting from the assault.

“Following these events, I developed a kind of social phobia. I entered a bar for the first time this fall and it was difficult. Even today, even when I go to a public place like a restaurant, I have to be able to see everyone in the room,” she said to Radio-Canada. “I must not have the impression that something can happen to me from behind. It was the same at school. (After the attack), I had to sit at the back of the class all the time.”

The allegations come in the wake of Hockey Canada and the CHL dealing with numerous allegations of gang sexual violence perpetrated by junior hockey players in Canada, including allegations related to the 2003 and 2013 Canadian World Junior teams.

This also includes accusations of gang sexual violence against teams within the QMJHL. In 2015, members of the Gatineau Olympiques faced allegations of gang rape, followed by the 2021 charges against a pair of Victoriaville Tigers for assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The news broke on the same day the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage resumed their hearings into Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations. At this hearing, Liberal MP Chris Bittle stated that the CHL, which includes the QMJHL and Drummondville Voltigeurs, “has gone almost completely unscathed” in this process, despite their undeniable connection to the assaults and the culture of hockey in Canada.

Canada’s Minister of Sport, who the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage wishes to re-question regarding what is being done to combat sexual violence in sports in Canada, also commented on the assault Tuesday.

“Again, the stories that came out of junior hockey this morning are horrific,” Pascale St-Onge, Canada’s Minister of Sport said. “There is a toxic culture problem that is ingrained in hockey in this country, and it needs to change. At all levels, leaders, coaches and parents need to do more to prevent sexual abuse.”

