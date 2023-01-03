Former Purdue, Jaguars lineman Uche Nwaneri dies at 38

Uche Nwaneri spent seven seasons with the Jaguars from 2007-2013, and most recently ran a popular YouTube channel covering the team. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uchechukwu Nwaneri died on Friday, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

He was 38.

Nwaneri was at his wife’s home in West Lafayette, Indiana, after driving up from Georgia last week when he apparently collapsed, according to the Lafayette Journal and Courier. His wife found him unresponsive in a bedroom around 1 a.m., per the report, and called police. Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate a possible heart attack. Officials have found no signs of foul play.

Nwaneri played in the league for seven seasons from 2007-2013. The Jaguars selected him in the fifth round of the 2007 draft out of Purdue. After making one start as a rookie, Nwaneri started the rest of the way through his career. He briefly signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, but did not end up making their roster.

Since he retired, Nwaneri started a popular YouTube channel called “The Observant Lineman,” where he covered the Jaguars and the rest of the league at large.

“On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family and friends at this terrible time,” Jaguars executive Tony Khan, who is the son of owner Shad Khan, tweeted on Monday.