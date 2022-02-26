Former President Trump set to headline CPAC 2022 in Orlando

Reuters

Serbia will not impose sanctions against Moscow, president says

Serbia respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and considers Russia’s military action against it to be “wrong,” but will not impose sanctions against Moscow, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Serbia, led by Vucic, is performing a delicate balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with NATO and its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia. But as tensions between Russia and the European Union over Ukraine are rising, Serbia is under pressure to harmonise its foreign policy with that of the EU, which it aims to join, and introduce sanctions against Moscow, among other things.