Former Philadelphia city commissioner recalls death threats after Trump tweeted about him

The Daily Beast

‘March for Our Lives’ Gathering On National Mall Derailed By Active Shooter Scare

Zachary Petrizzo for The Daily BeastAn active shooter scare derailed a ‘March for Our Lives’ gathering on the National Mall Saturday afternoon.U.S. Park Police officers responded to the calls of a potential active shooter and moments later took a man into custody.At 1:38 p.m., march-goers began running as the main-stage speaker at the time, Erica Ford, with the group New York City Crisis Management System, began yelling: “Do not run! Freeze! Do not run!”Something startled the crowd & out of nowh