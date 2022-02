2021-2022 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

It feels as though it has been a while since we had much to talk about with the transfer portal, but today is a new day and we have a fresh update on the plans for a former Penn State football player.

Justin Weller, who jumped into the transfer portal in January, announced on his Twitter account he has committed to Long Island University.

Weller was a member of Penn State’s Class of 2017. After redshirting as a true freshman, Weller appeared in one game each in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Weller got into nine games during the 2021 season but did not record any all-purpose stats while playing on special teams duty and as a deep offensive reserve. Weller will have one final year of collegiate eligibility at his disposal with his new program.

