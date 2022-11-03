Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot – The Hamden Journal

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shot at a protest march in what his supporters are saying was an assassination attempt.

Khan was reportedly shot in the leg after a guman opened fire while he was giving a speech to supporters at a rally in Wazirabad in the past few minutes.

According to a Sky News producer, who was at the scene, Khan was rushed away from the scene immediately and Sky then spoke to his supporters who said he had survived the assassination attempt.

Khan, a former Pakistan cricket captain and hero, was Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022 before becoming the nation’s first Prime Minister to be removed from office via a no confidence vote following a severe economic downturn and after he fell out with the country’s powerful army and intelligence services.

He has since insisted that his ousting was unconstitutional and has been holding a set of rallies in the country, most recently a six-day protest event from Lahore to Islamabad in his drive to bring early elections to the country, during which today’s assassination attempt took place.

The news comes three months after former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while giving a speech.