Oklahoma Sooners 2022 transfer portal tracker

The Oklahoma Sooners went toe-to-toe with the Alabama Crimson Tide for former five-star running back Camar Wheaton. Wheaton ultimately chose to go to Alabama, but the Sooners were in his final two heading into decision day. Well, it looks like he’s looking to relocate from Tuscaloosa as Wheaton entered the transfer portal yesterday.

Wheaton was heavily recruited by DeMarco Murray and the Sooners could get back in on the five-star running back. However, with Eric Gray, Marcus Major, Jovantae Barnes, and Gavin Sawchuk already on the depth chart, the room could be a bit full for either side to pursue.

Wheaton could follow Caleb Williams, Mario Williams, and Lincoln Riley to USC. As a part of that 2021 recruiting class, his connection to the two former Sooners and the former Sooners head coach could sway him to find a new home on the west coast.

The Texas native was the No. 3 running back in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sport composite and the No. 34 player in the nation.

Brent Venables has and his staff have been strategic with the transfer portal as they look to add depth on both sides of the ball. On offense, they’ve added Dillon Gabriel, Daniel Parker Jr., McKade Mettauer, and Tyler Guyton. Could they look to add a talented playmaker to an already stacked backfield ahead of the 2022 season? It’ll be a portal recruitment worth tracking.

