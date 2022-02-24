Former Ohio State running back selected in USFL Draft

The United States Football League has finally ender their draft and in total, we have seen three former Ohio State Buckeyes hear their name called with the latest being the supremely talented Mike Weber. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year was selected with the third selection in the 27th round by the New Jersey Generals.

I know it sounds like the 27th round is a bit late for someone of Weber’s caliber, but the USFL Draft segmented the rounds by position and this means that technically he was just the third running back selected in the draft.

Weber was with the Buckeyes from 2015 to 2018 and is most remembered for his phenomenal 2016 season in which he was named All-Big Ten and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. After being drafted in the seventh round, Weber had shots with a few NFL teams and will now get a shot at joining the ranks of Herschel Walker as a General great.