Former Ohio State basketball coach Thad Matta lands head coaching position

One of the greatest, if not the greatest basketball coaches in Ohio State history has landed a new job. Butler University announced that Thad Matta will be its next head coach.

Matta is a Bulter alum, not only starring for the Bulldogs in the late 80s and early 90s but was also the Butler head basketball coach from 2000 to 2001, before leaving for Xavier. Matter joined the Buckeyes in 2004 and lead OSU for the next 13 years where he amassed 337 wins and just 123 losses. He also led the Bucks to nine combined Big Ten championships, an NIT championship, two Final Four appearances, and a runner-up finish in 2007.

Matta stepped down as the Buckeyes’ head coach in the summer of 2017 after dealing with some health-related issues. He

Now, what might be even more interesting is if Ohio State and Butler matchup somewhere down the road, particularly in the postseason. Ohhh, the storylines.

List

Early look at Ohio State basketball’s 2022 projected starters, key players

Ohio State basketball projected starters, key players for 2022-2023

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.