Former officer charged for shooting teen eating hamburger

Good Morning America

3 SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence ‘ridiculous’

Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city’s gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. as SWAT officers tried to serve a warrant on a person who was wanted for an August homicide and was suspected of participating in multiple armed robberies, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference.