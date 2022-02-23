Former NYPD Sergeants Union president pleads not guilty

Reuters

U.S. Justice Department to end Trump-era program targeting threats posed by China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday will end a program focused on fighting Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft, shifting from what an official called a “myopic” focus to address threats from a broader array of hostile nations. Critics have said the initiative, put in place during former President Donald Trump’s administration, amounted to racial profiling and that it created a culture of fear that has chilled scientific research. The move, the details of which were reported by Reuters earlier this month, is a recognition that the focus on China was too limited, said Matt Olsen, the Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division.