Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne commits to Arizona State

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has found a new home.

Pyne, who started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, announced Monday that he has committed to Arizona State.

Pyne visited ASU over the weekend and decided to pledge to new Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Pyne spent the last three seasons at Notre Dame and became the team’s starter this season after an injury to Tyler Buchner, the Irish’s Week 1 starter. In 11 total games, Pyne threw for 2,201 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64.6% of his attempts.

In his 10 starts, Pyne averaged 24.8 attempts per game as the Irish largely leaned on the running game. His best outing of the year came in the regular season finale against USC when he went 23-of-26 for 318 yards and three touchdowns. But there were also five starts where he completed fewer than 15 passes.

After the regular season, Pyne decided to enter the transfer portal with Buchner returning from injury and with Notre Dame likely pursuing a transfer of its own. Pyne ultimately landed at ASU, which is in the midst of a rebuild after going 3-9 in 2022.

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne took over as the team’s starting quarterback early in the season after Tyler Buchner went down with an injury. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASU has been very active in the transfer market. Pyne is the 14th transfer to commit to ASU since Dillingham landed the head-coaching role. Dilliingham was the offensive coordinator at Oregon in 2022 and had a lot of success with Auburn transfer Bo Nix.

Perhaps Pyne could follow that blueprint to similar success in the Pac-12. But Pyne isn’t the only quarterback addition for ASU in recent weeks. The program also added Jacob Conover from BYU to add to a group that also includes Trenton Bourguet. Bourguet emerged as ASU’s starter late in the season and threw for 1,490 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In addition to Pyne, other recent quarterback movement on the transfer market includes Nebraska landing Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech), Georgia Tech adding Haynes King from Texas A&M, Wisconsin getting 2022 four-star recruit Nick Evers from Oklahoma, North Carolina backup Jacolby Criswell choosing Arkansas and Christian Veilleux going from Penn State to Pitt.