Former Nixa, Iowa State standout Chase Allen signs as free agent with Chicago Bears

Former Nixa standout Chase Allen has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears.

The four-time Second Team All-Big 12 tight end will have the chance to continue his football career after six seasons at Iowa State. The school announced his signing after the draft on Saturday.

At 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, Allen is coming off a year he caught 26 passes for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was his best statistical year after catching 74 passes for 810 yards and six touchdowns over his career.

The son of former Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Kansas head coach Terry Allen was a three-star out of Nixa High School and was ranked as a top-25 tight end nationally. He chose Iowa State over Michigan, Nebraska, Florida State, Oklahoma State and others.

The three-sport standout was a first-team all-state performer in 2015 after catching 33 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year. He also recorded 92 tackles and 11 for a loss as a linebacker. As a wide receiver as a junior, he caught 13 passes for 189 yards.

Allen was named the conference player of the year and an all-state performer on the basketball court as a senior averaging 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

He also set the state record for longest javelin throw in 2015 while also winning the 2016 Class 5 state championship at the same event.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at [email protected] or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL. He’s also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Chase Allen, Iowa State and Nixa grad, signs with Chicago Bears