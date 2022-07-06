Former NHLer Bryan Marchment dead at 53

Bryan Marchment played 926 NHL games for 10 different teams before retiring in 2006. (Getty Images)

Bryan Marchment, a scout with the San Jose Sharks and a veteran of 926 NHL games, has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53.

The tragic news was first reported by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, who revealed that Marchment had died in Montreal, where he was to attend the draft that is taking place later this week.

His longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment’s death to The Associated Press. The cause of death is unknown.

Marchment had worked with the Sharks since 2007-08, mainly as an amateur scout. He also served as a defensive development coach with both the Sharks and the AHL’s Barracuda to share his knowledge of the defensive side of the game, thanks to his impressive experience in the NHL.

Marchant broke into the NHL in 1990-91 after he was selected in the first round, 16th overall by the Jets in the 1987 NHL draft.

The Scarborough, Ontario native was known for his edgy physical play, which got him in trouble more than once. He accumulated a total of 2,307 penalty minutes over his career with the Sharks, Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames. He is 31st in career penalty minutes in NHL history and was suspended 13 times by the league in his first 12 NHL seasons. He also put up 40 goals and 182 points during his career.

He retired from professional hockey in 2006 after 19 NHL seasons.

“Bryan’s lifelong love of hockey was unparalleled, and he was amongst the most dedicated, physical and fiercest players ever to play the game,” the Sharks said in a statement.

Marchment’s son, Mason, currently plays for the Florida Panthers. He is also survived by his wife Kim and daughter Logan.

More from Yahoo Sports