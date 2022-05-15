Former NFL standout Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with one-punch knockout

Frank Gore is not short of accolades in the world of football.

But Saturday, he added the first success to his newly-minted list of boxing accomplishments. At Gamebred Boxing 1, Gore flattened opponent Yaya Olorunsola with a brutal overhand right to win his professional boxing debut by fourth-round knockout. The finish sent the crowd at Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss., into a frenzy.

Check out the knockout in the videos below:

While the match was Gore’s first in the professional ranks, he competed in an exhibition bout against former NBA star Deron Williams as part of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 card this past December in Tampa, Fla. Gore lost the bout by four-round unanimous decision. Williams retired from combat sports competition after the bout.

Originally, the bout was expected to be a professional contest. However, it was shifted to exhibition days before it was scheduled to take place for unknown reasons.