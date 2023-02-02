Former NFL player says league is rigged and scripted. Then the internet had its say

When a play or outcome doesn’t go a certain way — in any pro sports league — fans tend to turn their frustrated spittle at the officials. But it’s a whole different (scripted) story when the words “rigged” fall from the mouths of former athletes.

Even facetiously.

During the latest episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “Macrodosing,” ex-Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster went on the record and said that players receive “scripts” during training camp that lay out the season ahead because the NFL is, well, rigged.

In a joking way. We think.

“That’s what practice was about — it was about practicing the script. … It’s like WWF — we know what’s going to happen, but you’ve still got to put on a show,” said Foster, who played in the NFL from 2009-16.

Then fans — and players — did what they do best: take to Twitter.

Touche to whoever has been writing storylines for Tom Brady — you’re not paid enough even though that sequel should have had a shorter ending.

Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car