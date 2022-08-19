Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season.

The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones’ production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.

Just how big of a leap could Jones make in Year 2?

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum had a pretty bold take on that subject during Friday’s episode of “Get Up!” on ESPN.

“Mac Jones, of all the quarterbacks drafted last year, has a legitimate chance to be in the MVP conversation this year,” Tannenbaum said.

What’s the reasoning behind this bold opinion?

“He had a great year last year. He went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady, got his team to the playoffs. He played well in the playoff game,” Tannenbaum said. “They have a great offensive line, two really good running backs, two excellent tight ends and an underrated receiving corps. They brought over DeVante Parker. They’re going to be better at receiver than people think. I do think the playcalling situation, which we’ve made a lot out of, will work itself out led by Matt Patricia.

“Mac Jones is the second-best quarterback in the AFC East. They’re going to go to the playoffs and they’re going to exceed expectations.”

The Patriots have done a good job surrounding Jones with talent at the skill positions. If the playcalling isn’t an issue, we could see the Patriots offense produce as a top 10 unit.

But even if Jones takes a giant step forward in his development, he could still not come anywhere close to the league’s MVP award. PointsBet had Jones as a +6600 longshot in their MVP odds as of July 26. There are 17 quarterbacks ahead of Jones in the MVP betting lines.

The Patriots likely would have to win the AFC East over the favored Buffalo Bills for Jones to have any real chance of being a legit MVP candidate. It’s not a likely scenario, but stranger things have happened.