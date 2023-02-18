Former NFL defensive back Eric Johnson arrested on human trafficking and gang charges

Eric Johnson blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the Raiders’ Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers 20 years ago. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former NFL defensive back Eric Johnson is one of eight people indicted on human trafficking charges in the state of Georgia.

According to Georgia attorney general Chris Carr, the eight arrested are facing charges ranging from human trafficking, racketeering, aggravated assault, kidnapping and gang-related offenses. The attorney general claims the seven men and one woman arrested “are alleged to have engaged in the trafficking of five female victims, including one minor, to further their criminal enterprise.”

Johnson, 46, played in the NFL from 2000-2005 and was one of two players named Eric Johnson in the league at that time. The Johnson accused of the crimes began his career with the Oakland Raiders before spending the 2004 season with the Atlanta Falcons and the 2005 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson is most known for the touchdown he scored in the Raiders’ 48-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. The Raiders were trailing 34-9 when Johnson blocked a punt and returned it 13 yards for a TD.

Johnson had 56 career tackles in his six NFL seasons and 46 of them came in his four seasons with the Raiders. He played in 16 games in three of his four seasons with the team before signing with Atlanta.

The former Nebraska player is listed as a resident of DeKalb County in Georgia, which includes part of Atlanta, and is facing a charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a count of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and three charges of violating the state’s street gang terrorism and prevention act.

According to the attorney general, the eight charged are also accused of recruiting people to join the LOTTO gang. The alleged crimes were committed between October 2021 and July 2022. Johnson is alleged to be a leader in the gang, along with two other men, which is why he’s facing the gang terrorism and prevention act charges.