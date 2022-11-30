Former Netflix Exec Nicole Norwood Joins TriStar Television – The Hamden Journal

TriStar Television, the Sony Pictures Television label, has hired Nicole Norwood as SVP, Development.

She replaces Christina Jokanovich who joined Starz.

Norwood was most recently Director of Local Language Originals for Italy for Netflix. She left the streamer last year.

In her last role, she was part of the team that developed and sourced original series for Italy across a range of genres. Prior to working on the Italian slate, Norwood launched Netflix’s first original series in Australia.

Before Netflix, Norwood was at ABC Studios in drama development and current programming, where she worked on SPT’s The Good Doctor, as well as How to Get Away with Murder, and Lost. She started her career at the WB Network.

Based in LA, she reports to Jennifer Turner, EVP TriStar Television, who took over the banner at the start of the year.

TriStar Television has produced the Showtime dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring and executive-produced by Kirsten Dunst, as well as Good Girls Revolt, The Last Tycoon and Apple’s comedy series The Afterparty.

Turner said, “I’m thrilled to have Nicole joining us at TriStar Television. The depth of her experience and expertise will be hugely instrumental in our creative partnerships, our relationships with buyers, and in the strategic curation of our slate of projects. I look forward to working with Nicole and the rest of our talented team to build our business for a successful future.”